‘Matrix 4’ Cast Adds Eight Weeks to Production Schedule in Wake of Shutdown (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. appears hopeful that production on “Matrix 4” will restart by early July.

Multiple sources tell Variety that the cast of Lana Wachowski’s fourth installment of the sci-fi franchise has signed eight-week extensions to keep the actors on hold until at least July 6.

Filming began in February in San Francisco before moving to Berlin in mid-March. However, cameras never got rolling in Europe because production was halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Original “Matrix” stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles in the fourth film. Rounding out the cast are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Brian J. Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff.

The film is currently scheduled for a 2021 release. Warner Bros. has not announced an exact date nor if it will be impacted by the postponed production.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell wrote the script with Wachowski, who will also produce with Grant Hill. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow will produce and globally distribute the film.

Variety exclusively reported in August that a new “Matrix” movie was in the works.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” said Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement announcing the project. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

The first three films — “The Matrix,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” — have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Lana and her sister, Lilly, wrote and directed the trio, which starred Reeves and Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively.