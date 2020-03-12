Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Suspends Production as Director Self-Isolates

Following a number of release dates moving and premieres being cancelled, Marvel and Disney have decided to temporarly shutter production on “Shang-Chi.”

The delay comes due to director Destin Daniel Cretton being asked by a doctor to self-isolate. Cretton was not feeling symptoms of COVID-19, but chose be tested as a precaution since he is a new father. He is self-isolating as he awaits his test results.

The movie had been shooting in Australia since February. The second unit will continue production at this time.

Marvel’s note to the crew read:

As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update. This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.

It is unknown when the shoot was going to end and if it will impact the February 2021 release date at this time.

The film stars Simu Lu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung with Cretton directing.

The original Marvel Comics “Shang-Chi” follows Shang, a half-Chinese, half-American superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. In the comics, Shang-Chi is a master of numerous unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchaku, and jian. Shang-Chi first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is producing the film. Marvel’s Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are executive producers on the project.