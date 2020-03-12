×

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Suspends Production as Director Self-Isolates

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Destin Daniel Cretton
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Following a number of release dates moving and premieres being cancelled, Marvel and Disney have decided to temporarly shutter production on “Shang-Chi.”

The delay comes due to director Destin Daniel Cretton being asked by a doctor to self-isolate. Cretton was not feeling symptoms of COVID-19, but chose be tested as a precaution since he is a new father. He is self-isolating as he awaits his test results.

The movie had been shooting in Australia since February. The second unit will continue production at this time.

Marvel’s note to the crew read:

As many of you know, Destin, our director,  has a new born baby.  He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today.  He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor.  While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week.  Second unit and off production will continue as normal.  We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.
 
This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.

It is unknown when the shoot was going to end and if it will impact the February 2021 release date at this time.

The film stars Simu Lu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung with Cretton directing.

The original Marvel Comics “Shang-Chi” follows Shang, a half-Chinese, half-American superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. In the comics, Shang-Chi is a master of numerous unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchaku, and jian. Shang-Chi first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is producing the film. Marvel’s Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are executive producers on the project.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Destin Daniel Cretton

    Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Suspends Production as Director Self-Isolates

    Following a number of release dates moving and premieres being cancelled, Marvel and Disney have decided to temporarly shutter production on “Shang-Chi.” The delay comes due to director Destin Daniel Cretton being asked by a doctor to self-isolate. Cretton was not feeling symptoms of COVID-19, but chose be tested as a precaution since he is [...]

  • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson77th Annual

    Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Update from Australia

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have shared an update from Australia, where they both remain in isolated care after testing positive for coronavirus. “Rita Wilson and I would like to thank everyone Down Under for taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote on social media. “We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we [...]

  • Atmosphere during the 2019 Sun Valley

    Film News Roundup: Sun Valley, Montclair Film Festivals Canceled

    In today’s film news roundup, film festivals in New Jersey and Idaho are being postponed, Oscar-nominated Jason Hall will direct wrestling drama “Unstoppable” and the StoryPlace Studios database of story content is unveiled. FILM FESTIVALS Amid cancellations of major film festivals such as Tribeca, events in New Jersey, Idaho and Beverly Hills have opted to postpone [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Health Plans Announce No Charge for Coronavirus Testing for Participants

    Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plans have announced that there will be no charge for coronavirus testing for participants in the plans. The plans will waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing at in-network facilities, making it free for participants. This includes any fees for office visits or telehealth visits for COVID-19 testing. [...]

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Placeholder

    Los Angeles Film-TV Production Sees Restrictions, Slowdowns Amid Coronavirus

    Film and television production in the Los Angeles area is facing restrictions due to impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the FilmL.A. permitting agency reported on Thursday. “The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions that the cancellation or modification of public events may be necessary to counter a significant community spread of COVID-19,” FilmL.A. [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    After the World Health Organization officially classified the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, dozens of major film festivals, movie premieres, sports events and productions have been canceled or postponed in an unprecedented turn of events. As the crisis continues to escalate, the number of cases worldwide has increased to more than 130,000 and there have [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder

    NBCUniversal, Amazon Advise Employees to Immediately Work From Home

    NBCUniversal and Amazon are recommending their employees to work from home, effective immediately, to curb the spread of coronavirus. In Thursday communications to staff, the conglomerates observed rapidly escalating closures of businesses, select film festivals, live events and other highly-trafficked scenarios where the disease might spread. All of Amazon’s corporate offices, including Culver City-based Amazon [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad