Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Casts ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Star Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez, the young actress who recently starred in Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club” reboot, has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Sam Raimi, whose highlights include the Tobey MaGuire “Spider-Man” trilogy, is directing the sequel, which sees Benedict Cumberbatch return as the cloaked superhero.

Plot details, as what has become de rigueur for Marvel entries, are being kept under wraps, so it’s unclear what role Gomez will be playing in the comic book sequel. Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to reprise their characters from 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, is also returning for the follow-up.

“Doctor Strange” has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and is currently slated to debut on March 25, 2022. Before Cumberbatch graces the screen in another solo venture, he will appear next in the upcoming Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man” installment. The third “Spider-Man” movie is scheduled to open in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.

If the latest release date for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” holds, it will premiere over five years after the original 2016 blockbuster. The first “Doctor Strange” movie was a critical and commercial hit, generating $677 million at the worldwide box office. It also scored an Oscar nomination for visual effects.

Gomez portrayed Los Angeles transplant Dawn Schafer in “The Baby-Sitters Club.” The series, which earned overwhelmingly positive reviews, was based on Ann M. Martin’s popular book series. Gomez’s other credits include the TV show “You’re the Worst,” romance drama “Roped” and action adventure “Shadow Wolves.”

Deadline Hollywood first reported Gomez’s casting.