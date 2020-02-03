×
Disney Plus Debuts First Look at Marvel Shows During Super Bowl

Disney Plus unveiled the first footage from its upcoming Marvel TV shows — “WandaVision,” “Loki” and “The Falcon and Winter Soldier” — during the Super Bowl. The trailer teases the expanding comic-book universe that will unfold on the small screen.

More to come…

