Disney Plus Debuts First Look at Marvel Shows During Super Bowl

Disney Plus unveiled the first footage from its upcoming Marvel TV shows — “WandaVision,” “Loki” and “The Falcon and Winter Soldier” — during the Super Bowl. The trailer teases the expanding comic-book universe that will unfold on the small screen. More to come…
James Bond made his way to Super Bowl LIV, debuting a new trailer for “No Time to Die.” The footage, putting the spotlight on Daniel Craig’s British spy, promises the 25th “Bond” movie “will change everything.” The 30-second clip also sees Lashana Lynch’s 00 agent in the cockpit as Craig asks, “Have you ever flown [...]
Joaquin Phoenix called on his peers to help dismantle racism in the film industry during a rallying acceptance speech for his best actor award at the 2020 BAFTAs. During a ceremony that was short on controversy, the “Joker” star was the only industry figure to discuss the ongoing issue in the film business, claiming that [...]
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh take center stage in the new “Black Widow” trailer that dropped at the 54th Super Bowl. Details are scarce on the next Marvel movie, directed by Cate Shortland, but new footage teases Natasha Romanoff’s life before she was an Avenger. “You don’t know everything about me,” Johansson’s Black Widow says [...]
Tom Cruise has made an enemy in the newest “Top Gun: Maverick” trailer, which premiered during the 54th annual Super Bowl on Sunday. “My Dad believed in you, I’m not going to make the same mistake,” says Miles Teller who is playing Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, deceased wingman to Cruise’s character. [...]
The Sundance Film Festival is fighting a battle that’s been building for several years, and what it’s fighting for can be summed up in one word: relevance. What makes a Sundance movie relevant? In a sense, the old criteria still hold. It’s some combination of box-office performance, awards cachet, and that buzzy, you-know-it-when-you-see-it thing of [...]
When Tim Bell died in London last summer, the media response was largely, somewhat sheepishly, polite: It was hard not to envision the ruthless political spin doctor still massaging his legacy from beyond the grave. “Irrepressible” was the first adjective chosen in the New York Times obituary. “He had far too few scruples about who he [...]