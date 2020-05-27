Martin Scorsese Filmed His Lockdown Experience for BBC

Martin Scorsese made a short film in his New York City home reflecting on his lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, to be aired on Thursday on BBC Two.

The “exclusive and very personal” movie will air as part of the final program in the series “Lockdown Culture With Mary Beard,” which is presented from Beard’s study at home. Beard examines the links between risk, culture and creativity.

“What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances,” Scorsese said. “It is the essential. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can.”

“Martin Scorsese makes a wonderful end to the series. We see him at home, thinking about lockdown through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock’s ‘The Wrong Man,'” Beard said. “But what’s really clever is that this great Hollywood luminary also gets us to look at Hitchcock again afresh through the lens of our current predicament. I was absolutely over the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a little premiere. And it all contributes to a pretty amazing finale.”

The series will also feature director Lee Daniels explaining why the current shutdown in Hollywood could be a radical creative opportunity for filmmakers. It also includes photographer Don McCullin questioning the worth of a career spent risking his own life to depict the suffering of war; and appearances by Deborah Frances-White, David Spiegelhalter, and artists Gillian Wearing and Michael Landy.