‘Three Billboards’ Director Martin McDonagh Sets Up Next Film at Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

Three years after the release of his Oscar best picture nominee “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” director Martin McDonagh has lined up his next project, an untitled feature film about a friendship gone sour in Ireland.

McDonagh is reuniting with Disney’s Searchlight and the UK-based Film4, the companies behind “Three Billboards” and Academy Award winner “The Favourite” starring Olivia Colman. Searchlight has worldwide distribution rights on the project.

A cast has not been finalized yet on McDonagh’s new film, according to sources, but production is set to begin this year. The movie follows two lifelong pals on a remote Irish isle. At an impasse, one abruptly ends the friendship, resulting in alarming consequences for both.

McDonagh will serve as writer and director, and produce with Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin through their Blueprint Pictures. Executive producers include Diarmuid McKeown, Ben Knight, Daniel Battsek, and Ollie Madden.

Film4 has backed McDonagh his entire career, since his 2004 debut with the Oscar-winning short film “Six Shooter.” The celebrated playwright behind “The Cripple of Inishmaan” and “The Pillowman” made his screen directorial debut in 2008 with “In Bruges,” which he also wrote, and he followed that up with 2012’s “Seven Psychopaths.”

“Three Billboards,” which was released in 2017, scored seven Oscar nominations and won two — for actress (Frances McDormand) and supporting actor (Sam Rockwell).

Before filming commences, McDonagh’s play “Hangmen,” about the second-best executioner in Britain, will debut on Broadway, opening on on March 19.

“Hangmen” received great acclaim when it played in London in 2015. A 2018 production at the Atlantic Theatre Company received strong reviews, with Variety’s Marilyn Stasio praising the production as “corrosively funny.”

The deal for McDonaugh’s movie was brokered by Searchlight Pictures EVP Business Affairs Megan O’Brien, CAA Media Finance, McKeown for Blueprint Pictures, and Film4 head of business affairs Cassandra Carias. McDonagh is represented by CAA and Knight Hall Agency.