Mark Wahlberg in Early Talks With Netflix for Spy Movie ‘Our Man in New Jersey’

Mark Wahlberg is in early negotiations with streaming giant Netflix to produce and star in spy movie “Our Man in New Jersey.”

Should the deal be made, Wahlberg would portray a blue-collar 007 James Bond-type character. “Safe House” writer David Guggenheim is also in talks to develop the script. Stephen Levinson, who came up with the story idea, would produce with Wahlberg.

Wahlberg and Levinson worked with Netflix on the action-comedy “Spenser Confidential,” which began streaming on March 6 with Wahlberg in the title role and producing. Levinson also produced along with Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and director Peter Berg.

Wahlberg’s most recent feature films include “Transformers: The Last Knight,” “Mile 22,” “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Instant Family.” He recently wrapped shooting the independent drama “Good Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green with Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins and Gary Sinise also starring. Wahlberg received Oscar nominations for supporting actor in “The Departed” and for best picture for “The Fighter.”

Guggenheim is creator and executive producer of the Netflix series “Designated Survivor,” starring Keifer Sutherland. He’s also worked with Netflix as an executive producer on “Christmas Chronicles.” He also wrote the script for the 2012 action thriller “Safe House,” starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds.

Wahlberg is represented by WME, Leverage Management and Sloane Offer. Guggenheim is repped by Verve, Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment and Ziffren, Brittenham. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.