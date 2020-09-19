Mark Wahlberg Drama ‘Good Joe Bell’ Sells to Solstice Studios

Solstice Studios has bought the worldwide rights to the drama “Good Joe Bell,” starring Mark Wahlberg, for about $20 million, a source has confirmed to Variety.

“Good Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, premiered Sept. 13 at the virtual Toronto International Film Festival. The deal closed Saturday. Solstice is planning a theatrical release during the upcoming awards season.

The film, which also stars Reid Miller, Connie Britton and Gary Sinise, is based on the true story of Joe Bell and his 15-year-old son Jadin, who died by suicide in 2013 after being subjected to bullying because he was gay. After his son’s death, Bell resolves to walk across the country as a tribute to him.

Solstice Studios, founded in 2018, has elevated its profile in recent months by becoming one of first distributors to release a new film into theaters during the pandemic with Russell Crowe’s road-rage thriller “Unhinged.” The film has generated $14 million in North American box office and another $12 million from international markets.

Producers on “Good Joe Bell” are Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Riva Marker, Eva Maria Daniels, Cary Fukunaga, Ryan Ahrens, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Executive producers are Jill Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Derrick Brooks, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ossana, McMurtry, Peter Pastorelli, and Uwe R. Feuersenger. The movie is a co-production between Argent Pictures, Endeavor Content, Hercules Film Fund, Rhea Films, Stay Gold Features, Nine Stories Productions, VisionChaos, Parliament of Owls and Wahlberg/Levinson.

Endeavor Content brokered the deal with Crystal Bourbeau, head of acquisitions, and president/CEO Mark Gill for Solstice Studios. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.