Mark Hamill, Whoopi Goldberg, Morgan Freeman Blast SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Cuts

Mark Hamill, Whoopi Goldberg and Morgan Freeman and a dozen other high-profile SAG-AFTRA members are blasting upcoming benefit cuts to the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan in a pointed video.

Amy Schumer, Clancy Brown, Shirley Jones, Carol Kane, Martin Sheen, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lea Thompson, Matthew Modine, Lesley Ann Warren, Jodi Long and Elliott Gould also appeared in a two-minute “What Would You Do?” video released by the SOS Health Plan, formed in August following the disclosure of the upcoming cuts, which go into effect in January. The footage was released Tuesday after Ed Asner and nine other health plan participants sued the plan and trustees for alleged age discrimination in taking coverage away from 11,750 of 32,000 participants, including 8,200 senior performers.

“They can’t get away with this,” said Asner, a former president of SAG. “This is criminal.”

The lawsuit was filed three months after it was announced in an email to members that the health plan would raise the earnings floor for eligibility from $18,040 a year to $25,950, effective Jan. 1. Trustees said at that point that without restructuring, the plan was projecting a deficit of $141 million this year and $83 million in 2021.

The video opened with Brown saying, “The day I got my union card I became a member of a professional family, backed by a powerful group that would protect my interests, safeguard my overtime and ensure my healthcare. Even after I stopped working, they promised to be there for me. I agreed to that covenant. I paid into that plan my entire career.”

Freeman followed by saying, “Now they’re saying ‘You’re on your own. You’re no longer covered. You’re no longer safe.'”

“Why isn’t the union fighting for me?” Goldberg asks in the video. “I paid into the health plan for my whole career. I’m pissed. I’m really pissed.”

Watch the full video below.