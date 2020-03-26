×

Mark Blum, ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ Star, Dies From Coronavirus Complications

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Blum dead

Actor Mark Blum, who appeared in “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “Crocodile Dundee” and the TV series “You,” has died due to complications from coronavirus. He was 69.

The Playwrights Horizons theater group and SAG-AFTRA executive vice president Rebecca Damon confirmed the news on Thursday.

Blum, a New Jersey native who started acting during the 1970s, won an Obie Award for his performance in the Playwrights Horizons production of Albert Innaurato’s “Gus and Al” during the 1988-89 season. He’s also appeared on Broadway in Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers,” Gore Vidal’s “The Best Man” and Richard Greenberg’s “The Assembled Parties.”

Blum played the husband of Rosanna Arquette’s character Roberta Glass in 1985’s “Desperately Seeking Susan” and Paul Hogan’s rival in 1986’s “Crocodile Dundee.” His other feature credits include “Lovesick,” “Just Between Friends,” “Blind Date” and “The Presidio.”

Blum has a recurring role on the first season of the Lifetime series “You.” His other TV credits include “Sweet Surrender,” “Capital News,” “Frasier,” “NYPD Blue,” “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Coin Heist.”

“With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you,” Playwrights Horizons said in a tweet.

Blum served on the Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA national boards between 2007 and 2013.

“On a personal note — I always appreciated Mark’s clear perception of complex situations,” Damon tweeted. “He always spoke the truth and did a great service in informing members of our community about the ins and outs of the union whenever he had the opportunity. Mark was smart, funny, and a true actor’s actor. He will be deeply missed.”

More Legit

  • Mark Blum dead

    Mark Blum, 'Desperately Seeking Susan' Star, Dies From Coronavirus Complications

    Actor Mark Blum, who appeared in “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “Crocodile Dundee” and the TV series “You,” has died due to complications from coronavirus. He was 69. The Playwrights Horizons theater group and SAG-AFTRA executive vice president Rebecca Damon confirmed the news on Thursday. It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news [...]

  • U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi

    U.K. Chancellor Announces Emergency Measures For Freelancers

    The U.K. has finally announced an economic relief package for freelancers not in employment after much of the country’s creative industries shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced a new self-employed income support scheme on Thursday. Self-employed individuals can claim 80% of their average income over the last three [...]

  • Celia Keenan-Bolger73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Tony Awards are the latest industry event to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Theatre Wing, which backs the show, announced on Wednesday that the 74th edition of the annual celebration of the best of theater will be pushed back indefinitely. The ceremony was originally scheduled to air live on CBS, [...]

  • Debra Messing Golden Globes

    'Caroline, Or Change,' 'Birthday Candles' Postpone Broadway Runs Due to Coronavirus

    Roundabout Theatre Company is moving its hotly anticipated revival of “Caroline, Or Change” to the fall, as well as its upcoming production of “Birthday Candles” with Debra Messing. The shifts are an acknowledgment of a painful reality. Theaters in New York City have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the rate of [...]

  • THE VISIT review

    Arts Council England Reveals $189 Million Coronavirus Response Package

    Government body Arts Council England have made available £160 million ($189 million) of emergency funding for individuals and organizations in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “Ensuring the people and organizations that make up our arts, museums and libraries are protected during the coronavirus crisis is our number one priority,” the council said in a [...]

  • Karen Olivo Moulin Rouge

    Listen: Karen Olivo on 'Moulin Rouge!' and Life During the Broadway Shutdown

    When the “Moulin Rouge!” musical shut down along with the rest of Broadway, actor Karen Olivo found herself missing castmates who’d become more than just coworkers. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “You spend so much time with these people, and we have such an intimate relationship, that when they’re pulled from you, it feels very [...]

  • Terrence McNally

    Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Playwright, Dies of Coronavirus Complications

    Terrence McNally, the playwright behind “Master Class” and “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” has died of complications from coronavirus. He was 81. The four-time Tony Award winner was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic COPD. He died on Tuesday at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. McNally’s resume was notable [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad