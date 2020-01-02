×
A Look at the Current and Upcoming Projects From Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment

By

I Tonya
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neon

Margot Robbie founded LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014 with her now-husband, Tom Ackerley, and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. Its mandate: Tell women’s stories on screen and support women creators behind the scenes. “I, Tonya,” with Robbie as Tonya Harding, was LuckyChap’s first release, ensuring the company came to the marketplace with an assertive howl — and three Academy Award nominations, including one for best actress for Robbie and a supporting actress win for Allison Janney.

With a first-look film and television deal with Warner Bros., LuckyChap has 20 projects in various stages of development. The following are imminent. (To read Variety‘s cover story on Robbie, click here.)

“Dollface”
Hulu
Premiered on Nov. 15
After her boyfriend dumps her, Jules (Kat Dennings) reconnects with friends she’d lost (Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song) and restarts her life. Jordan Weiss, a woman, created it.

“Dreamland”
Seeking distribution
Premiered at Tribeca
In Depression-era Dust Bowl Texas, a restless young man (Finn Cole) becomes enraptured by a bank robber on the run (Robbie). The film is directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte.

“Birds of Prey”
Warner Bros.
Release date: Feb. 7
Birthed from Robbie’s idea for a girl-gang comic book movie, this $75 million, R-rated romp is directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson and produced by Robbie, Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless (“I, Tonya,” “The Hunger Games”).

“Promising Young Woman”
Focus Features
Release date: April 17
In writer-director Emerald Fennell’s feature debut, Carey Mulligan plays a woman who, after dropping out of med school because of a “tragic event,” sets her sights on entrapping date rapists. The film will premiere at Sundance.

“Maid”
Netflix
Developed in partnership with John Wells Prods., Molly Smith Metzler (“Shameless”) will adapt Stephanie Land’s 2019 memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” a New York Times best-seller, into a series. The writers’ room assembles in January.

Barbie
Warner Bros.
LuckyChap rescued “Barbie” from its long gestation in development hell and got Warner Bros. to back it — with Robbie attached to star as the iconic doll. Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig will write the script, and Gerwig is attached to direct.

