Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson Partner on New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie

Margot Robbie will star in a female-led version of “Pirates of the Caribbean” for Disney with “Birds of Prey” writer Christina Hodson on board to write the script.

Disney is in early development of the untitled project. The Robbie-Hodson collaboration is being developed separately from another “Pirates of the Caribbean” reboot that was unveiled in October with franchise veteran Ted Elliott and “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin hired to develop a story.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five “Pirates” movies, is attached to produce both the Elliot/Mazin and the Robbie/Hodson projects.

The previous “Pirates” movies, all starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossed $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally, with the North American market representing a progressively smaller share. The domestic total for 2017’s “Dead Men Tell No Tales” hit $172 million, while foreign markets delivered $622 million.

All five films have grossed more than $650 million worldwide, with “Dead Man’s Chest” and “On Stranger Tides” both topping the $1 billion mark.

Robbie received an Oscar nomination earlier this year for “Bombshell” and portrayed Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” She will reprise her Harley Quinn character in James Gunn’s upcoming “Suicide Squad” sequel.

Robbie is repped by CAA, Management 360, AMM, and attorney Jeff Bernstein of Jackoway Austen. Hodson is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.