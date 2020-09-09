Variety’s Marc Malkin Moderates ‘Money Talks Bullsh*t Walks’ TIFF Panel

Variety‘s senior lifestyle editor Marc Malkin will moderate Toronto International Film Festival conversation called “Money Talks Bullsh*t Walks.”

Organized by TIFF and Breaking Through The Lens, the industry panel will feature female and non-binary trailblazers discussing financing as a tool to provide gender inclusive opportunities in the entertainment industry. Panelists will share their experiences with acquisitions, production and distribution and challenge the lack of diversity across the industry’s leadership.

The panelists include Amy Bear, board president of Women In Film, “Insecure” showrunner Dayna Lynne North, as well as Gerren Crochet of Endeavor Content, filmmakers Henry Alberto and Tanya Wexler. The pre-recorded panel will go live for festival pass holders on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

“TIFF is proud to work closely with Breaking Through The Lens this year to increase opportunities for women in film, especially as Our Share Her Journey Initiative aligns with their organizational goals,” said TIFF senior director Geoff Macnaughton. “Together we hope to work towards a more inclusive and equitable industry in the years to come.”

Following the panel, Malkin will also host the Breaking Through The Lens finalist presentation. The event will hear from 10 female and non-binary filmmakers who are seeking finances to move into production.

“We are honored to partner with TIFF and One Two Twenty Entertainment to bring this important discussion to festival participants,” said Daphne Schmon, founder of BTTL. “If we want to make lasting industry change, it’s vital that discussions of diversity are focused on the financing level, looking at who accesses funding in the new media landscape and how.”