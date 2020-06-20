‘Mamma Mia’ Producer Teases Third Film, Says It’s ‘Meant to Be a Trilogy’

In the words of ABBA, “Mamma mia, here I go again.”

Judy Craymer, a producer behind the original stage production of “Mamma Mia!” as well as the 2008 and 2018 film adaptations, said in an interview with Daily Mail that a third installment could be coming.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Craymer had been planning the franchise’s third film. Both “Mamma Mia” and its sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” were hits at the box office, with the latter grossing nearly $400 million worldwide.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog,” Craymer said. “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

“Mamma Mia” is a musical set to the songs of the pop supergroup ABBA that tells the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep). As Sophie prepares for her wedding day, the question of her paternity arises and she invites three of Donna’s past flames (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård) in hopes of finding her real father. Its 2018 sequel dives into the backstory of Donna, played by Lily James, and further explores her flings with all three men in addition to the rise of her band, Donna and the Dynamos.

A third “Mamma Mia” has not been officially announced, but Craymer said a new installment could include new music from ABBA.

Until then, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” will be available on Netflix in the U.K. starting June 26, leaving plenty of time to catch up on the story so far until a third film is potentially announced.