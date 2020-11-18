Netflix’s ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Starring John David Washington and Zendaya Sets February Premiere

Netflix has set an awards season launch of Feb. 5 for Sam Levinson’s drama “Malcolm & Marie,” starring John David Washington and Zendaya.

Netflix is also planning an Academy Awards campaign for the black-and-white film, which it bought for $30 million during the TorontoInternational Film Festival in September following a screening. “Malcolm & Marie” stars Washington as a filmmaker and Zendaya as his girlfriend, with the film focusing on their return home from a movie premiere and a discussion about their past relationships.

The film was shot at Feldman Architecture’s Caterpillar House in Carmel, Calif. The production team said in September that it went to great pains to keep the set in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols and gain the approval of Hollywood unions.

Levinson, known for creating the HBO series “Euphoria,” wrote the script and produced the picture in addition to directing it. Zendaya and Washington are executive producers, as is rapper Kid Cudi and Yariv Milchan. Levinson and Zendaya previously worked together on “Euphoria” and she won the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama this year. Washington starred in “Tenet” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

“Malcolm & Marie” was also produced by Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions.

Sam Levinson said at the time of the sale, “I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my ‘Euphoria’ family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”