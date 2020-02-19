Mahershala Ali to Star in Drama Film ‘Swan Song’ for Apple TV Plus

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is producing and starring in the genre-bending drama feature “Swan Song” for Apple TV Plus, with production starting in the spring.

The film will be produced by Apple and Anonymous Content. “Swan Song” will be directed by Academy Award winner Benjamin Cleary, who also wrote the project. Cleary won the Oscar in the live-action short category in 2016 for “Stutterer.”

The film is set in the near future and explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love.

“Benjamin’s script for ‘Swan Song’ immediately connected with us,” said Matt Dentler, Apple’s head of feature development and acquisitions. “We cannot wait to bring Benjamin’s vision together with Mahershala’s undeniable talent to deliver this powerfully layered story to audiences around the world.”

Adam Shulman (“Defending Jacob”) and Jacob Perlin (“The Amazing Johnathan Documentary”) will produce the film on behalf of Anonymous Content, along with Ali.

“Benjamin Cleary is a rare talent who deftly weaves human emotion into his filmmaking in a way that harkens to many of the great films that began at Anonymous Content such as ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and ‘Being John Malkovich,’” said Shulman and Perlin. “We are tremendously grateful to be working with Mahershala Ali and Ben on this thought-provoking project, that we’re sure will be a conversation starter.”

Popular on Variety

Cleary said, “I’ve been developing ‘Swan Song’ for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision. Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special. To be making this movie with Mahershala and Anonymous at Apple is an absolute dream.”

Ali won Academy Awards in the best supporting actor category for “Moonlight” and “Green Book.”