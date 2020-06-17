Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney Join ‘The Miracle Club’

Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”), Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”) will headline the cast of “The Miracle Club,” to be directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan (“Silent Witness”).

Based on an original screenplay by Jimmy Smallhorne (“2by4”), Timothy Prager (“Crossing Lines”) and Josh Maurer, the film will follow the journey of a group of riotous working-class women from Dublin, whose pilgrimage to Lourdes in France leads them to discover each other’s friendship and their own personal miracles.

The film is produced by Chris Curling (“Falling”) for Zephyr Films and Josh Maurer (“Papillon”) and Alixandre Witlin (television’s “Howards End”), for City Films Entertainment. James Flynn (“Penny Dreadful”) will serve as executive producer.

Maurer said: “At its heart, this film captures the strength, resilience and love of remarkable woman as they define themselves under their own terms, and by the power of their friendship and faith.”

Embankment raised the film’s full financing and have pre-sold the film to international distributors, including Lionsgate U.K. “The Miracle Club” is scheduled to start principal photography in Dublin in April 2021.

Tim Haslam of Embankment said: “ ‘The Miracle Club’ entertains, inspires and embraces the audience with its colorful, unpredictable and endearing characters; it celebrates hope, humor, family and friendship – with miracles that really do happen.”

Embankment is placing worldwide sales and distribution in time for a 2022 global release.