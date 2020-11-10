Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Casts Ed Harris, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and More (EXCLUSIVE)

The full ensemble cast of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s star-studded drama “The Lost Daughter” has come into focus, as the film has just successfully wrapped production in Greece.

Ed Harris and “The Haunting of Hill House” breakout star Oliver Jackson-Cohen are among the additions to the film, Variety has learned exclusively, adapted from the acclaimed novel by Elena Ferrante. They are joined by Dagmara Dominczyk (“Succession”), Jack Farthing (“Love Wedding Repeat”) and Alba Rohrwacher (“Daughter of Mine”).

Those stars round out the previously-announced Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley and “Normal People” heartthrob Paul Mescal.

Gyllenhaal is adaptive screenwriter and director on the project, which successfully completed production amidst coronavirus shutdowns around the globe. She is producing with Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren, through their company Pie Films, and Charles Dorfman.

Endeavor Content and Dorfman, through his Samuel Marshall Productions, are the financiers, with production services from Faliro House Productions (“The Lobster,” “Before Midnight,” “The Founder”). Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales on the project.

Harris recently starred in “Westworld” and has the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick.” He is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. Dominczyk plays the head of public relations at Waystar Royco on “Succession” and has starred in “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “Rock Star” and “Higher Ground.” She is represented by Industry Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

Jackson-Cohen recently starred in “The Invisible Man.” He is represented by Management 360, Hamilton Hodell and Hansen, Jacobson. Farthing is represented by Independent Talent Group. Rohrwacher is repped by UTA, Julian Belfrage Associates in the UK, Above the Line in Germany, Artmedia in France and Do MGMT in Italy.

Gyllenhaal is an Oscar-nominated actress whose credits include “Secretary,” “Sherrybaby,” and “Crazy Heart.” She most recently starred in and produced three seasons of the HBO drama “The Deuce.” Her portrayal of Candy earned her a 2018 Golden Globe nomination and a 2019 Critics Choice Award nomination. “The Lost Daughter” marks her feature directorial debut.