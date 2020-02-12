×

Olivia Colman Leads All-Star Cast for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Directorial Debut

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Olivia Colman92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

For her directorial debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal has tapped Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard to star in the feature adaptation of “The Lost Daughter.”

Gyllenhaal also penned the script, which is based on the novel by best-selling author Elena Ferrante.

“The Lost Daughter” tells the story of a college professor (Colman) whose own psychological trauma begins to resurface after meeting a woman (Johnson) and her young daughter while on summer vacation.

“When I finished reading Elena Ferrante’s ‘The Lost Daughter,’ I felt that something secret and true had been said out loud. And I was both disturbed and comforted by that,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement. “I immediately thought how much more intense the experience would be in a movie theatre, with other people around. And I set to work on this adaptation. I find that the script has attracted other people interested in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, sexuality, femininity, desire. And I’m thrilled to continue my collaboration with such brave and exciting actors and filmmakers.”

Gyllenhall will produce “The Lost Daughter” with Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren through their company, Pie Films, along with Charlie Dorfman. Endeavor Content and Dorfman, through his Samuel Marshall Productions, are the financiers.

Popular on Variety

Endeavor Content will be selling worldwide rights at the European Film Market.

More Film

  • Olivia Colman92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Olivia Colman Leads All-Star Cast for Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut

    For her directorial debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal has tapped Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard to star in the feature adaptation of “The Lost Daughter.” Gyllenhaal also penned the script, which is based on the novel by best-selling author Elena Ferrante. “The Lost Daughter” tells the story of a college professor (Colman) [...]

  • WGA Talent Agencies Packaging Fees Fight

    Writers Stealthily Return to Big Agencies Even as Other Firms Sign WGA Code

    The Writers Guild of America has made progress in recent weeks in enlisting small- and medium-sized Hollywood talent agencies to agree to its new rules of engagement for representing guild members. The town’s five largest agencies have also made their own progress in recent weeks by resuming working relationships with dozens — if not hundreds, [...]

  • Parasite Bong Joon Ho Oscar Win

    How the Academy's International Membership May Have Helped 'Parasite' Make Oscars History

    “Parasite” made history at the 92nd Oscars by becoming the first non-English language film to win Hollywood’s biggest prize: best picture. Many pundits predicted that Sam Mendes’ “1917” would take home that honor because the Motion Picture Academy membership didn’t seem ready to embrace a subtitled movie outside of the international award category, which director [...]

  • Mulan Live Action Disney

    Will China's Movie Industry Recover From Coronavirus?

    Every year, the box office figures for the Chinese New Year holiday, the biggest moviegoing week in China, have been higher than the last. This year should have been no exception. But then the unthinkable happened: As the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic mounted, all seven of the unusually strong blockbusters scheduled to debut [...]

  • 'French Dispatch' Trailer: First Look at

    Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Debuts First Trailer

    Searchlight Pictures dropped the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” on Wednesday. The dramedy follows a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau set in a fictional 20th century French city. The star-studded cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Lyna Khoudri, [...]

  • Taika Waititi 2020 Oscar

    Taika Waititi on Oscars, His 'Jojo Rabbit' Journey and Those 'Star Wars' Rumors

    The morning after the Academy Awards, Taika Waititi — the winner of the adapted screenplay Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit” — is drinking a Pedialyte. But however hungover the filmmaker might be, it does not stop him from hamming it up for a photo shoot. He writhes on a hotel room couch, folds himself into an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad