Olivia Colman Leads All-Star Cast for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Directorial Debut

For her directorial debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal has tapped Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard to star in the feature adaptation of “The Lost Daughter.”

Gyllenhaal also penned the script, which is based on the novel by best-selling author Elena Ferrante.

“The Lost Daughter” tells the story of a college professor (Colman) whose own psychological trauma begins to resurface after meeting a woman (Johnson) and her young daughter while on summer vacation.

“When I finished reading Elena Ferrante’s ‘The Lost Daughter,’ I felt that something secret and true had been said out loud. And I was both disturbed and comforted by that,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement. “I immediately thought how much more intense the experience would be in a movie theatre, with other people around. And I set to work on this adaptation. I find that the script has attracted other people interested in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, sexuality, femininity, desire. And I’m thrilled to continue my collaboration with such brave and exciting actors and filmmakers.”

Gyllenhall will produce “The Lost Daughter” with Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren through their company, Pie Films, along with Charlie Dorfman. Endeavor Content and Dorfman, through his Samuel Marshall Productions, are the financiers.

Popular on Variety

Endeavor Content will be selling worldwide rights at the European Film Market.