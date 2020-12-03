Mads Mikkelsen Thriller ‘Riders of Justice’ Sells to Magnet Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired U.S. rights to “Riders of Justice,” a new action-thriller starring Mads Mikkelsen.

The film follows Markus, a recently deployed military man, who returns home determined to exact revenge after his wife is killed in a train accident. Markus slowly begins to suspect that foul play is involved after speaking to a survivor of the incident and sets out to find the people responsible.

“Riders of Justice” is directed and written by Anders Thomas Jensen. The company is eyeing a spring release.

“In his role as an avenging angel, Mads Mikkelsen is spellbinding,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles. “Anders Thomas Jensen has delivered a fresh take on the revenge-thriller.”

Mikkelsen made a name for himself in Danish films such as “Pusher,” but was soon discovered by Hollywood, starring in the likes of “Casino Royale” and “Doctor Strange.” He will soon appear in the next “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” film, replacing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

“I’m really happy that ‘Riders of Justice’ will be released in the US, and I am very much looking forward to the collaboration with Magnolia,” said Jensen. “Of all my films I’ve had the most fun making this one. Hopefully, the American audience will enjoy it.”

Magnolia has remained active in recent months despite a pandemic that has brought the theatrical distribution landscape to its knees. The company has released several movies in recent months, including “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” “Slay the Dragon,” and “Once Were Brothers.”

“Riders of Justice” is produced by Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Sidsel Hybschmann for Zentropa Entertainments3. Co-producers are Film i Väst and Zentropa Sweden with support from the Danish Film Institute’s Market Scheme, FilmFyn, Nordisk Film & TV Fond and Media, in collaboration with YouSee, TV 2 Denmark, YLE and SVT.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, and by Susan Wendt, CEO of TrustNordisk, on behalf of the filmmakers.