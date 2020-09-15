Madonna to Direct Her Biopic, Co-Written by Diablo Cody for Universal

Looks like Madonna is her own lucky star.

In what seems to be an unprecedented creative move, the pop icon will direct a film about her life and career — one that’s been heavily teased on her social media accounts, through script sessions with her Oscar-winning co-writer Diablo Cody.

That Madonna, whose staggering five-decade career has seen countless musical reinventions and a run at filmmaking and acting, would direct her own journey from New York City’s slums to the heights of global stardom is beyond rare. The super-famous are often involved peripherally as creative consultants and executive producers in their own adapted stories (like recent awards players like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Rocketman”).

The untitled film has landed at Universal Pictures, under the wing of filmed entertainment group chair Donna Langley and producer Amy Pascal, whose eponymous company is set up on the Universal lot. A production timeline is unknown and principal cast has yet to be announced.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Langley praised Madonna as “the ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel.”

“With her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing, she has shaped our culture in a way very few others have,” Langley said.

Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will executive produce. Senior executive VP of Production Erik Baiers and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

The project is a reunion of sorts of Madonna and Pascal, who made the sentimental favorite “A League of Their Own” together in 1992.

“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” Pascal said. “I have known Madonna since we made ‘A League of Their Own’ together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

Madonna has previously directed two features, the 2008 drama “Filth and Wisdom,” and the 2011 Golden Globe-winning “W.E.” Her acting credits include “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “Dick Tracy,” and 1996’s “Evita,” which earned her a Golden Globe for best actress.

Her musical bonafides include the tiles of best-selling female music artist in history, with 335 million records worldwide, and highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time. Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, and counts 658 prominent global award nominations and 225 wins.

Cody is an Academy Award winner for best original screenplay for “Juno.” She also wrote and produced “Jennifer’s Body,” and Charlize Theron’s “Young Adult.”

Madonna is represented by CAA and Maverick. Cody is represented by WME, MXN Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.