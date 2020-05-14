Next ‘Mad Max’ Movie Will Be Imperator Furiosa Prequel Without Charlize Theron

George Miller is planning to expand the “Mad Max” universe with a prequel movie based on Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa from 2015’s “Fury Road.”

In an interview with The New York Times, the director said the film is an origin story and he’s searching for an actress in her 20s to take over the role. He said he had considered using de-aging technology in order to allow Theron — who’s 44 –to play the part again, but has decided against doing so.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” Miller said. Despite the valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman,’ I think there’s still an uncanny valley.”

In prepping the “Fury Road” script, Miller and co-writer Nick Lathouris developed back stories for every character, but not much was revealed about Furiosa’s past. In the film, she is a war captain under leader Immortan Joe, but turns against him in order to free Joe’s concubines. She then forms an alliance with Max Rockatansky, portrayed by Tom Hardy.

Miller has directed all four “Mad Max” movies and was nominated for best picture and best director for “Fury Road” in 2015. He plans to shoot the Furiosa movie after he completes shooting “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. That project was unveiled at the 2018 American Film Market.