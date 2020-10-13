‘Mad Max’ Prequel ‘Furiosa’ Casts Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

George Miller has tapped Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in “Furiosa,” the prequel movie based on Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa character from 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Taylor-Joy will play title role, a younger version of Furiosa. Miller had said in a May interview with The New York Times that he’d been searching for searching for an actress in her 20s to take over the role. He said at the time he had considered using de-aging technology in order to allow Theron — who’s 44 –to play the part again, but has decided against doing so. Taylor-Joy is 24.

Miller will direct, co-write and produce “Furiosa,” along with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell. The film will be produced by Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner, together with “Fury Road” partner Warner Bros. Pictures.

In prepping the “Fury Road” script, Miller and co-writer Nick Lathouris developed origin stories for every character, but not much was revealed about Furiosa’s past. In the film, she is a war captain under the cruel leader Immortan Joe, but turns against him in order to free Joe’s concubines. She then forms an alliance with Max Rockatansky, portrayed by Tom Hardy. Miller has directed all four “Mad Max” movies and was nominated for best picture and best director for “Fury Road” at the 2015 Oscars.

Taylor-Joy recently wrapped filming Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” and is currently filming Robert Eggers’ “The Northman.” She was the lead in the romantic comedy “Emma,” based on the Jane Austen novel. Her additional features include the M. Night Shyamalan thrillers “Split” and “Glass.” She’ll portray a chess prodigy in the upcoming miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.” She is repped by CAA, United Agents, and Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Hemsworth has starred in the “Avengers” and “Thor” films as well as the recent “Extraction.” His other film credits include “Bad Times at the El Royale,” “12 Strong,” “In the Heart of the Sea,” “Rush,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” and “Star Trek.” He is repped by CAA and attorney Matt Galsor at Greenberg Glusker.

Abdul-Mateen II played Black Manta in James Wan’s “Aquaman.” He is currently filming the fourth installment in “The Matrix” series and can be seen as Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” He will star in “Candyman,” releasing 2021. Abdul-Mateen recently won an Emmy Award for his performance in the limited series “Watchmen.” He is repped by WME, M88, Ziffren Brittenham LLP, Rogers&CowanPMK

Miller’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on “Mad Max: Fury Road.”