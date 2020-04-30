Macon Blair to Direct Legendary’s ‘Brothers’ Starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Entertainment has closed a deal for Macon Blair to write and direct the upcoming feature film project “Brothers” starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, sources tell Variety.

Andrew Lazar, who was a producer on the Bradley Cooper hit “American Sniper,” will produce via his Mad Chance banner.

Brolin is also producing via his shingle, Brolin Productions, as is Dinklage through his Estuary Films company.

Story details are being kept under wraps, other than that it will revolve around two brothers played by Brolin and Dinklage. Sources say the project is in the vein of the classic comedy “Twins,” the 1988 Ivan Reitman film toplined by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Blair, who spent the first half the decade in front of the camera in films like “Blue Ruin” and “Green Room,” made his directorial debut with the acclaimed Netflix release “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” starring Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood. The film had its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the festival’s grand jury prize. Blair also co-wrote and starred in E.L. Katz’s 2017 dark comedy “Small Crimes,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and wrote Jeremy Saulnier’s 2018 film “Hold the Dark,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Jeffrey Wright and James Badge Dale.

Legendary also tapped Blair to direct its new reboot of “The Toxic Avenger.”

Blair is represented by CAA for directing, Anonymous Content and Bradley Garrett at Cohen & Gardner.