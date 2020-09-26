M. Night Shymalan Reveals Title and Poster for His New Movie

Director M. Night Shymalan has finally revealed the title to his new movie.

On Saturday morning, he took to Twitter to announce the official name for his film: “Old.”

“Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It’s called ‘Old,'” he wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of himself holding a clapperboard and wearing a face mask.

He also showed off the first official poster for the film, which resembles a close-up shot of a black-and-white hourglass. However, instead of sand falling through the hourglass, the poster has silhouettes of human bodies.

“A new trip from writer/director M. Night Shymalan. It’s only a matter of time,” the poster’s caption reads.

Not much is known about Shymalan’s next feature, besides some of the cast members. Variety previously reported that Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps will star in the mystery film. Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung boarded the film in June. Deadline reported that Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott also joined the cast.

Shymalan will write and produce “Old” in addition to directing. Other producers include Ashwin Rajan from Blinding Edge Pictures, Marc Bienstock and executive producer Steven Schneider.

Shymalan’s most recent film “Glass” grossed $247 million at the box office in 2019 and was a sequel to his 2017 film “Split.” The two superhero films were surprise sequels to his 2000 film “Unbreakable,” and it brought together characters played by Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson.

“Old” is set to release in July 2021.