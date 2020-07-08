Luke Evans Reveals Australia Quarantine Plans For Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welsh actor Luke Evans (“Midway”) has revealed details of Hulu’s quarantine plans for the Australia shoot of limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

“We all have to be quarantined in a hotel room,” said Evans in an interview for the July 14 episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.”

“I can’t see anyone for two weeks. I have to be tested every other day. Everything is going to be delivered to my room and I have to stay in a room in Australia and not leave it for two weeks just so that we can then be free to go and shoot something,” said Evans.

According to COVID-safe guidelines published by the Australian Screen Production Industry, all arrivals in Australia are required to isolate in mandatory quarantine accommodation for 14 days, in the city of arrival. Regular testing is also advised both prior to and during the shoot.

In addition, cast members are encouraged to dress themselves wherever possible and have to be given the option to do their own hair and makeup, including touch-ups and removal, through virtual tutorials, where feasible.

The city of Melbourne instated a six-week lockdown on Tuesday after a spike in coronavirus cases across the state of Victoria. “It’s clear we are on the cusp of our second wave — and we cannot let this virus cut through our communities,” said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Australia has recorded 8,886 cases since the pandemic began, with 106 deaths.

It is not yet clear exactly where in Australia the project is set to shoot.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is based on the eponymous book by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. But they have no idea what is about to hit them.

The cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Manny Jacinto.

Kidman will executive produce in addition to starring, with “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea and David E. Kelley. John Henry Butterworth and Kelley will also serve as co-writers and co-showrunners. “Nine Perfect Strangers” is produced by Made Up Stories and Kidman’s Blossom Films, with Endeavor also producing.

Made Up Stories and Endeavor did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

Evans will next be seen in the second season of TNT show “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.” He is a voice talent in current Hulu original animated series “Crossing Swords.”