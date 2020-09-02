Luca Guadagnino’s Salvatore Ferragamo Documentary Snapped Up by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has snapped up worldwide rights, excluding Italy, to Luca Guadagnino’s documentary on Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo, “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.”

The film bows at the Venice Film Festival this coming week, where it screens out of competition. Written by Dana Thomas with narration by Michael Stuhlbarg, the doc is produced by Francesco Melzi d’Eril and Gabriele Moratti of MeMo Films, and executive produced by Stella Savino.

The film tracks Ferragamo’s personal, artistic and business story, from his childhood in Bonito, where he made his first pair of shoes, to his journey to the United States to seek his fortune, from his experiences in Hollywood to his return to Italy, from the verge of bankruptcy to resurgence in his Florence factory and rise to definitive acclaim.

Guadagnino — whose HBO series “We Are Who We Are” also premieres in September — has access to never-before-seen images and interviews with members of the Ferragamo family, director Martin Scorsese, costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis and shoe designers Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin.

The project is the latest collaboration between Sony Pictures Classics and Guadagnino, who previously worked together on “Call Me By Your Name.” Guadagnino also executive produced Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s “The Truffle Hunters,” which Sony Pictures Classics is releasing this December.

“It is with true joy that I come home to SPC with my new feature documentary,” said Guadagnino. “The life and legacy of Salvatore Ferragamo speaks for how genius and discipline can conquer the world of imagination and desire. It will be exciting to show the world this experience thanks to the care and wisdom of Michael, Tom, Dylan, and Carmelo.”

“Luca Guadagnino is back!” added Sony Pictures Classics. “’Salvator: Shoemaker of Dreams’ is that rare rich documentary about the rise of the fashion icon that goes to the nature of creativity in the twentieth century. Bravo to Luca and his team. We are excited to be bringing the film to audiences everywhere.”

The deal was negotiated by eOne’s Sierra/Affinity on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Venice Film Festival runs from Sept. 2-12.