FilmLA Is Getting 14 Film Permit Applications a Day

FilmLA is reporting that about 14 film permit applications are being submitted per day since resuming remote operations on June 15 — about 20% of the pre-pandemic level.

It reported Wednesday that the largest television project to apply to shoot on location is Freeform’s “Love in the Time of Corona.” FilmLA said three soap operas have resumed filming on sound stages in Los Angeles: “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital.” FilmLA does not coordinate permits for the productions on certified sound stages.

The pandemic shut down film and television production in March. Unions and studios have been working in recent weeks to hammer out the specific protocols to protect the health of those on sets.

The agency also said Wednesday that it has been fielding hundreds of calls from filmmakers interested in resuming work. To date, 13 of the 16 city and county jurisdictions served by FilmLA have reopened to filming, as has one of the six school districts served by FilmLA.

FilmLA representatives characterized filming’s return as “cautious and gradual,” with smaller still photo shoots and commercials comprising 56% of incoming applications. The next largest group of applicants comes from television, with reality shoots leading the way.

“Since reopening we’ve seen growing interest from filmmakers and the community about how filming can safely and responsibly resume,” said FilmLA president Paul Audley. “New Health Orders that apply to permit seekers – which are mandates issued by the County Public Health Department with guidance from industry advisors – need to be taken seriously. That will make our work of re-introducing filming to local communities much easier.”