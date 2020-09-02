Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival Goes Virtual for 36th Edition

The Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, presented by Visual Communications, has announced that its 36th edition will take place virtually from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31.

The festival postponed its original in-person presentation in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holding in its place the first-ever Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival Virtual Showcase. But now, the festival is ready to present its full lineup of 225 filmmakers over the course of five weekends.

This year’s festival will include the world premieres of “I’ll Meet You There,” “One Meal,” “Accept the Call,” “The Girl Who Left Home,” “Finding Yingying” and “The Celine Archive.” Other selections include Ramona S. Diaz’s “A Thousand Cuts,” Baljit Sangra’s “Because We Are Girls,” Bao Tran’s “The Paper Tigers” and Ursula Liang’s “Down a Dark Stairwell.”

Beyond Los Angeles, the festival is also screening international films like “Death of Nintendo” and “Patutiki: The Guardians of Marquesan Tattoo.” In addition, in time for Election Day, films focusing on life as an Asian American like “Far East Deep South,” “Curtain Up!” and “When We Walk” will be featured.

In honor of LAAPFF’s ongoing relationship with HBO, the festival will also premiere the winners of HBO’s APA Visionaries Short Film Competition. This year’s theme of “Breaking Barriers” attracted a record number of submissions, with the winners being Tiffany So’s “Fine China,” Johnson Cheng’s “Lonely Blue Night” and Thomas Percy Kim’s “Si.”

“Visual Communications is grateful for these storytellers who believe in the power of media to build and connect communities,” Francis Cullado, executive director of Visual Communications, said. “VC thanks these artists and community members for utilizing their creative powers to oppose racism and amplify change.”

LAAPFF’s full schedule will be available on Sept. 15 via its website.