‘Long Live Rock’ Documentary Lands Distribution, Schedules March Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama has acquired worldwide distribution rights for Jonathan McHugh’s directorial debut “Long Live Rock…Celebrate The Chaos” and plans a March 12, 2021 release.

“Long Live Rock” was filmed at various rock festivals around America showing the scope of just how massive these crowds are. Attesting to the power of destination music festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza are interviews with with members of Metallica, Guns N ‘Roses, Slipknot, Korn, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Rage Against the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Halestorm, Machine Gun Kelley, and Shinedown. These prominent performers discuss, among other things, the relationship with their audience.

The film is produced by McHugh, Gary Spivack and Jonathan Platt. “Long Live Rock…Celebrate The Chaos” will be launched with an online global red carpet premiere screening event on March 11 featuring a Q&A with the filmmakers, band members and some surprise guests. The film will be available the next day on Abramorama’s affiliate partner platform Watch Now @ Home.

Said McHugh: “Gary Spivack and I wanted to make a film celebrating the chaos of rock culture. Growing up in NYC I would do whatever it took to get in to see bands like Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and other rock icons. We were lucky enough to work with great rock stars like Motley Crüe and the legendary Metallica when we met at Elektra Records in the ’90s. Now 25 years later we are so proud to partner with Abramorama to shine a light on the most passionate fans in the world and the music that drives them. Since we have not been able to attend concerts and may not for a while, we hope our film can fill this void…until the day we can all rock out together again!”

McHugh has been producing, directing and music supervising film and television for decades, producing over 35 films and TV shows, and music supervising more than 75 films. McHugh has producing credits on Paramount’s “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,” the Britney Spears film “Crossroads” and the documentary “Janis: Little Girl Blue.”

“Given his decades long career in a world where music and movies meet, Jonathan is the ideal person to tell this story,” added Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz. “We’re delighted to shepherd his first effort as a director out into the world.”

The phrase “Long Live Rock” was immortalized in a song of the same name by The Who, released in 1974 on the band’s “Odds and Sods” album.