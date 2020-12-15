London Hughes to Star in Will Packer Comedy ‘Hot Mess’ for Universal

London Hughes is a “Hot Mess” — at least on screen — as the British comedian is set to star in a new comedy under the same title for Universal Pictures, produced by Will Packer Productions.

“Hot Mess” will be written by Noushin Jahanian, based on an idea from Jahanian and Hughes. Will Packer and James Lopez will produce through their Will Packer Productions banner, with Johanna Byer serving as executive producer. Universal’s Senior Executive VP of Production Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

“Will Packer and James Lopez are my LA Fairy God-Dudes! James was one of the first executives I met when I got to the States and he immediately believed in me,” Hughes said in a statement. “I’m beyond excited for the world to see what we’ve been up to.”

The news comes amid a host of major career moves for the British comic, whose Netflix special “London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck” launches globally on Netflix on Dec. 22. Hughes also co-hosts “The Netflix Afterparty” with David Spade and Fortune Feimster (now streaming), and will appear on “History of Swear Words,” hosted by Nicolas Cage.

“After witnessing London’s first performance of her one-woman show in the States, I knew I had to be in business with her,” Lopez added. “We are thrilled to be working with London and Noushin on this project and look forward to audiences experiencing their edgy brand of humor.”

Will Packer Productions has produced a string of comedy hits at Universal, including “Little,” “Ride Along 2,” “Almost Christmas,” “Night School” and “Girls Trip.” WPP also produced “Breaking In” and writer-director Stella Meghie’s 2020 romance “The Photograph” for the studio.

Hughes is represented by UTA, Haven, Curtis Brown, Ziffren and ID. Jahanian is represented by Kaplan/Perrone.