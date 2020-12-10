Tom Hiddleston Returns as Loki in First Trailer for Disney Plus Series

Disney Plus has unveiled the first trailer for its new series, “Loki,” centering on the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain.

The series will debut in May 2021, it was announced during the Disney Investor Day on Thursday.

The upcoming series will star Tom Hiddleston, who will reprise the titular role from the MCU. Hiddleston, who was last seen absconding with one of the Infinity Stones in “Avengers: Endgame,” will now face magic popping up at different times in history and influencing major events.

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino will also star in the series with Hiddleston. Also making an appearance is longtime British actor Richard E. Grant, whose role is still being kept under wraps. Sources told Variety in March that he will make a guest appearance in a single episode of the series.

Michael Waldron serves as writer and executive producer on “Loki” with Kate Herron attached to direct all the episodes and executive produce.

Filming for the series began in January 2020, but production was halted in March due to the ongoing pandemic. Production resumed in September in Atlanta, Ga., as the industry began to reopen under COVID safety protocols.

“Loki” is one of several Disney Plus’ limited series centering on MCU characters. Other shows include “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight” and “WandaVision,” which is set to premiere in January 2021. Release dates for the MCU’s film slate were shifted back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with “Black Widow” currently set for May 7, 2021.

“Loki” is set to debut on Disney Plus in early 2021. Watch the trailer below.