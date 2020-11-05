Locarno Film Festival Appoints Giona Nazzaro as Artistic Director

Italian film critic Giona A. Nazzaro, former head of the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, has been appointed the new artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival.

His appointment comes just over a month after Lili Hinstin stepped down from the role in a shock departure.

A longtime Locarno fest collaborator, Nazzaro has plenty of programming experience, having served since 2005 at the helm of the independently run Venice section and on selection committees of the Rome, Turin, Visions du reel in Nyon, and the Festival dei Popoli in Florence. He is an author of book and essays on Hong Kong cinema, postmodern action films, and monographs on Abel Ferrara, Spike Lee and Gus Van Sant.

