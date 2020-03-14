How Celebrities Are Trying to Help You Cope With Coronavirus Anxiety

Finding a little inner peace might seem all but impossible amidst the current state of quarantines, cancellations and an overwhelming sense of anxiety spurred by coronavirus pandemic. But even on the darkest of days a little bit of art can shine like a beacon of connection, lifting spirits and bringing joy. If you’ve heard the melodies of isolated Italians reaching out to their confined neighbors through song it’s undeniable — art connects us all.

Across the internet creators, musicians and actors from all over offer up a little bit of calm for everyone. Musical artist Lizzo led a 30-minute meditation, “Frozen 2’s” Josh Gad held a reading of a children’s book, Yo-Yo Ma has started a “songs of comfort” series and Broadway stars are using their clout to signal boost shuttered high school musical productions.

Here is how Hollywood is using its skills to soothe the nerves of the world.

Meditating With Lizzo

Grammy-award winning musician and powerhouse performer Lizzo lead a 30 minute meditation, “to promote healing during this global crisis,” according to her Instagram caption.

Starting the video with a little music, she then transitioned to a short talk, “It’s a scary time for a lot of people and even I was experiencing some fear,” Lizzo explained. The singer revealed that she is eager to find ways to help the children who will no longer be able to partake in the lunch programs at schools and hospitals. But first she wanted to reach out and find a way to help people avoid fear.

“One of the first things I thought of was, there is the disease and there is the fear of the disease,” the singer said. “I think that fear can spread so much hatred and fear can spread so much negative energy and fear can spread the disease even quicker than the disease can. When I got back to LA I noticed that the fear was heightened here. So I wanted to empower everybody and I wanted to let you guys know that we have power, you have power. You have power to eliminate fear.”

High School Musical At Home With Laura Benanti

Tony-award winning singer and actress Laura Benanti put out a call to all the shuttered high school musicals and the response is, frankly, overwhelming. Just try and hold back the tears listening to the Union High School students belting out the banger “Waiting for Life” from “Once On this Island,” this little snippet from one school’s rehearsals for “Bright Star,” or this performance of “Jekyll and Hyde’s” “A New Life.”

Most of the videos are tagged #SunshineSongs and we highly encourage you to spend A LOT of time on the internet watching these little pops of pure joy.

I attend Union High School and we are doing Once On This Island. As of now our show is postponed but we don’t know how long. This is a little snipbit of Waiting For Life pic.twitter.com/isdwSj17ho — Dij (@khadija_sankoh) March 13, 2020

Bedtime Stories With Josh Gad

“Frozen 2’s” Josh Gad certainly knows how to entertain the children of the world, but if you’re sick of hearing “into the unknoooooown” in your house, perhaps a new story might help pass the time. “Since we’re all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together,” Gad said via video released on his Twitter account. “I decided I’m going to read to you and your children, or just you depending on what you prefer. I’m not going to pass judgement right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess. But I thought tonight we would one of my favorite books about one of my favorite places that none of us can really go to, a little place called Venice in Italy.”

The book of choice was “Olivia Goes to Venice,” which Gad read WITH voices for each character. This was the first book of the described “little experiment,” no word if Gad will make this a nightly appearance but no doubt children of America would be thrilled to have Olaf reading them a new story each night.

A Private Concert from Yo-Yo Ma

Honored cellist Yo-Yo Ma released the first (of what we can hope) is several performances in his “songs of comfort” series. “In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort,” the world-renowned musician tweeted. The first number? Dvořák’s “Going Home.”

In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort. The first of my #SongsOfComfort: Dvořák – "Going Home” Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/S28w6OlXiZ — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) March 13, 2020

New “Hamilton” from Lin-Manuel Miranda

In an attempt to spark joy, Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped a never-before-heard “Hamilton” song from his award-winning musical. “Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app,” Miranda said on Twitter. “Alas. But I can send you music no one’s heard. Here’s a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called ‘I Have This Friend.’ “No one’s heard it, not even Kail.”