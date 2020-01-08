×

‘Little Women’ Producer Amy Pascal on Landmark PGA Nomination, Greta Gerwig’s Tenacity Despite Snubs

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Pascal attends the premiere of "Little Women" at the Museum of Modern Art, in New YorkNY Premiere of "Little Women", New York, USA - 07 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, veteran Hollywood producer Amy Pascal became only the fifth woman in the history of the Producers Guild Awards to earn a solo nomination for the guild’s top prize — the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Even more fitting is that Pascal, the former Sony Pictures head who now occupies a chic bungalow in an exclusive production deal with Universal, would get the recognition for a film like “Little Women,” a definitive American story of four sisters weathering poverty and navigating societal expectations in the Civil War era.

“I love this movie so much and Greta did such an amazing job,” Pascal told Variety. The producer, known for elevated popcorn fare like the “Spider-Man” franchise, said the Zanuck award nomination proved something irrefutable she’s learned during her career: “If you believe in something, stay with it. You have to make movies that you love, not movies that you know can get made.” 

Having earned over $80 million at the worldwide box office in two weeks of wide release, the days leading up the debut of “Little Women” were marked by think pieces and speculation that men — a key demographic to sweeping box office success — did not find the movie intriguing or to be required viewing. A counter-narrative about male appeal sprang up, which included a GQ piece from star Tracy Letts and a group photo ops featuring all the men in Gerwig’s ensemble.

Popular on Variety

Pascal herself said she had concerns, which dissolved as reactions poured in from action heroes like Ryan Reynolds and Hollywood moguls from rival studios, like Disney’s Bob Iger.

The movie seems to be working all over the world. It’s worked in every territory that it’s opened in. We’re obviously doing great in the US. There was a minute where I was worried, but that seems to have passed. Once people started seeing the movie, they realized what a fresh and original version Greta made.”

Speaking of Gerwig, many awards season pundits and film fans have noted her omission from top award nominations — including BAFTA and the Directors Guild Awards, both announced Monday.

“There were a lot of really good movies this year, I will say that,” Pascal said of the DGA specifically. “It was a competitive year, but we still have one more hurdle left. I’m hopeful, and I think she’s just … everything. The movie is about the sacrifices we make to live in the world we live in, and that’s true for everyone. I think people who see this movie understand that.” 

That hurdle will be the Oscars, where many anticipate Gerwig could land a best director nod, as well as acting nominations in lead for Saoirse Ronan and supporting for Florence Pugh. Trophies aside, Pascal says she wants to work with Gerwig on all of her future endeavors.

Now that “Little Women” has launched, Pascal will turn her attention back to Spidey. She is currently in pre-production on a sequel to Sony Animation’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” she said, and will head to Atlanta this summer with director Jon Watts and Tom Holland for the third installment of the live-action “Spider-Man.” 

More Film

  • Gabriel MatzneffGabriel Matzneff, author, France -

    French Author Under Fire for Child Abuse; Publisher Pulls His Books

    Following the recent accusations against the filmmakers Christophe Ruggia and Roman Polanski, France is having a third belated #metoo moment with the scandal surrounding Gabriel Matzneff, a French writer who’s been critically revered even though he’s bragged about having sex with teenagers for four decades. Matzneff, now 83, is the author of “Under 16 Years [...]

  • Lena Waithe Louis Gossett Jr

    Lena Waithe, Louis Gossett, Jr. to Be Honored by American Black Film Festival

    The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) announced today it would award “Queen & Slim” writer Lena Waithe and Academy Award-winning actor Louis Gossett, Jr. for their outstanding achievements in entertainment at the 2020 ABFF Honors on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. “We’re honored to celebrate these two extraordinary talents,” ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday said. [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves a courtroom

    Harvey Weinstein Trial: 43 Potential Jurors Say They Can't Be Impartial

    Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial just got underway, but it’s already proving hard to find potential jurors who don’t think they movie mogul’s guilty. Thanks to wall-to-wall media coverage, most people have heard about the dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct or assault. That’s making it difficult to find a bench [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Offices in LA, New York Evacuated Due to Phone Threat

    The SAG-AFTRA headquarters in both Los Angeles and New York have been evacuated due to a phone threat, Variety has confirmed. “I can confirm that we received a threat and have closed our offices for the day,” said SAG-AFTRA chief communications and marketing officer Pamela Greenwalt in a statement. “We notified law enforcement and they are on [...]

  • Elton John Chris Hemsworth

    Elton John, Chris Hemsworth Each Donate $1 Million to Fight Australia Wildfires

    As the wildfires continue to devastate in Australia, Elton John and Chris Hemsworth have each donated $1 million to support relief efforts on the continent. Since the bushfires began ravaging the area months ago, there have been more than 20 human casualties, thousands of wildlife in the region have died and millions of acres have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad