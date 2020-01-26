‘Little Women,’ ‘Fleabag’ Win USC Scripter Awards

Greta Gerwig’s script for “Little Women” has won the USC Libraries Scripter Award for best movie adaptation and “Fleabag” has taken the television award.

The winners were announced Saturday night at USC’s Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library.

“Little Women” topped “Dark Waters,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women” and “The Two Popes.” All but environmental drama “Dark Waters” are contending for the Academy Award in the adapted screenplay category.

Gerwig, who also directed, won the award in conjunction with Louisa May Alcott, author of the iconic 1868 novel about the four March sisters in a small New England town.

“‘Little Women’ is the book of my life,” Gerwig said. “I can’t recall a time when I didn’t know who the March sisters were.”

“Fleabag,” topped “Fosse/Verdon,” “Killiing Eve,” “Unbelievable” and “\Watchmen.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the award for the first episode, based on her one-woman play of the same name. She was not in attendance.

The Scripter Award film award has been a story indicator of Academy sentiment. The Scripter and Oscar winner matched for eight consecutive years, starting with “The Social Network,” “The Descendants,” “Argo,” “12 Years a Slave,” “The Imitation Game,” “the Big Short,” “Moonlight” and “Call Me by Your Name’ until “Leave No Trace” won the Scripter but wasn’t nominated for an Oscar.

The Scripter Awards, now in their 32nd year, honor both the year’s best film and television adaptations, along with the works on which they are based.

Chaired by USC professor and former Writers Guild of America West president Howard Rodman, the 2020 Scripter selection committee chose the finalists from a field of 61 movie and 58 TV adaptations.

The winners are in boldface:

FILM NOMINEES

Dark Waters

(Focus Features)

Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Steven Zaillian, based on the nonfiction work I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight)

Taika Waititi, based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

Little Women (WINNER)

(Sony Pictures)

Author Louisa May Alcott and screenwriter Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes

(Netflix)

Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Fleabag (WINNER)

(Amazon Prime)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for the first episode, based on her one-woman play of the same name

Fosse/Verdon

(FX)

Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, for the episode “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson

Killing Eve

(BBC America)

Emerald Fennell, for the episode “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings

Unbelieveable

(Netflix)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong

Watchmen

(HBO)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons