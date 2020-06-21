‘Little Women’ Crosses $100 Million at the International Box Office

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” has passed $100 million at the international box office after more theaters around the globe have started to reopen.

The Sony film took in $475,000 from 12 markets, bringing its foreign haul to $101 million. After opening strong in Japan last weekend, the film added $300,000 this weekend, marking a 24% decline. The film’s total in Japan now stands at $1.3 million.

The coming-of-age drama nabbed $170,000 in Denmark and maintained its No. 1 spot at the box office for the third straight week. This weekend marked a 31% decline in ticket sales, bringing its total to $1 million at the country’s box office.

The global gross for “Little Women” now stands at $209 million. The period drama, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, originally opened in late 2019 and made $108 million at the domestic box office. Many international screenings of the Louisa May Alcott adaptation were canceled earlier this year to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Another Sony film, the crime drama “Innocence” (a.k.a. “Gyul-Baek”), grossed $1.2 million in its second weekend at the South Korean box office, bringing its total to $4.2 million. The film follows a lawyer who discovers a small village’s secrets while defending her estranged mother in a murder trail.

After most theaters have remained closed since mid March due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are some major releases coming in July, including Disney’s live-action “Mulan” on July 24 and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 31.