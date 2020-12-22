Oscar Winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto Face Off in ‘The Little Things’ Trailer

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are playing a dangerous game with Jared Leto in the first trailer for “The Little Things.”

The trio of Oscar winners — Malek won best actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Leto took home the supporting actor trophy for “Dallas Buyer’s Club” and Washington is a two-time winner, including bestaActor for “Training Day” and supporting actor in “Glory”– face off in the psychological thriller from writer-director John Lee Hancock.

In the film, Washington plays Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon, who gets involved in tracking a serial killer who is terrorizing the city of Los Angeles. Malek’s L.A. Sheriff Dept. Sergeant Jim Baxter is leading the investigation

“You’re not exactly a department favorite,” Malek drawls at the beginning of the clip, speaking to Washington. “Things have probably changed a lot since you left.”

“Still got to catch ’em right?” Washington banters back. “Then not that much has changed.”

Leto enters the story as the two lawmen begin to work together on the case, and the three acting heavyweights become more entangled with the case and each other as disturbing secrets begin to emerge.

Rounding out the film’s main cast are Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt. “The Little Things” is produced by Oscar-winning producer Mark Johnson (under his Gran Via Productions banner) and Hancock, with Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick as executive producers.

“The Little Things” will debut in theaters and will be available to stream via HBO Max on Jan. 29, 2021.

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in “The Little Things” (Warner Bros.) Courtesy of WARNER BROS.

Rami Malek, Jared Leto and Denzel Washington in “The Little Things” (Warner Bros.) Courtesy of WARNER BROS.

Watch the trailer below.