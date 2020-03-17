Lionsgate’s ‘Saw’ Reboot, Janelle Monae’s ‘Antebellum,’ Pulled From Theatrical Release

Lionsgate has joined the parade of releases pulled from theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic, pulling the Chris Rock-Samuel L. Jackson “Saw” reboot, Janelle Monae’s “Antebellum” and Sarah Paulson’s “Run.”

Lionsgate made the moves on Tuesday, in the wake of Disney-Marvel pulling its Scarlett Johansson superhero adventure “Black Widow,” from its May 1 slot, The studio also pulled the Dev Patel-led drama “The Personal History of David Copperfield” from May 8 and Amy Adams’ “The Woman in the Window” from April 15. Disney has already delayed “Mulan,” “The New Mutants” and “Antlers.”

Universal’s “Fast & Furious” entry “F9,” MGM’s James Bond installment “No Time to Die” and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place 2″ have also been pulled with theaters in multiple states, including New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, being ordered to close. The nation’s three biggest chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — have closed with AMC estimating it will be six to 12 weeks before it re-opens.

Lionsgate said its three films will remain undated for the time being with the next steps, dates and strategies for bringing these films to the public announced once there is more clarity on when theaters will safely and fully resume operations.

The “Saw” reboot “Spiral,” which had been set to launch May 15, stars Jackson and Rock as detectives investigating grisly crime scenes. The decision to revisit the series was inspired by Rock’s love of the “Saw” franchise, which revolves around the fictional character John Kramer, also called the Jigsaw Killer,

“Antebellum” was set for release on April 24. Monae portrays a modern-day author transported back into the 19th century as a slave in the Southern United States to come face-to-face with her ancestors. The trailer’s tagline asks: “What if fate chose you to save us from our past?”

Horror-thriller “Run” was set for release on May 8 with Paulson starring as an overprotective mother keeping a sinister secret from her home-schooled daughter.