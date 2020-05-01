‘John Wick 4,’ ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Get New Release Dates

Lionsgate has pushed back “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” to 2021, and Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick: Chapter 4” to 2022 as part a massive revamp its upcoming slate.

The studio announced Friday that it has also set its “Saw” reboot “Spiral,” starring Chris Rock and Jackson for May, 21, 2021 — a full year after its original opening date. It had already re-scheduled horror film “Antebellum,” starring Janelle Monae, for Aug. 21.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” will open more than a year its original opening date of May 21, 2021 — a date that Lionsgate announced last year in the wake to the strong opening of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” It will now open on May 27, 2022, over Memorial Day Weekend.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has also been moved back a year. The sequel had originally been set to open this summer on Aug, 28, 2020, and will now debut on Aug. 28, 2021. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

Lionsgate became the latest studio to adjust its schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has Hollywood scrambling to adjust to the scenario that North American moviegoing will not be back in full swing until mid-summer at the earliest. Warner Bros. release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” appears to be the earliest major title at this point with a July 17 opening, followed by Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24.

“Antebellum” appears to be earliest Lionsgate title that will be back. The studio has two other titles scheduled for this year — the Deon Taylor thriller “Fatale” on Oct. 30, and Neil Burger’s sci-fi “Voyagers” starring Tye Sheridan and Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead on Nov. 25.

“The Asset,” an assassin film with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will open on April 23, 2021. “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” with Kristen Wiig is scheduled for July 16, 2021. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” has been set for Dec. 10, 2021.