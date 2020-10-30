Lionsgate Hires Kamala Avila-Salmon as Head of Inclusive Content for Films

Lionsgate has named former Facebook executive Kamala Avila-Salmon as the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s first head of inclusive content.

The role is aimed at developing and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion programs and strategies to increase and reflect global diversity in Lionsgate’s films and home entertainment. The announcement was made Friday by Jen Hollingsworth, chief operating officer for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Avila-Salmon will work to help guide decisions around the company’s creative content as well as liaise with the studio’s chief diversity officer, Jamila Daniel, to support internal diversity and inclusion processes and initiatives. She will have a voice in the greenlight process, content development, production, casting, marketing and international sales. Avila-Salmon will report to Hollingsworth.

She joins Lionsgate from Facebook, where she launched the marketing inclusion discipline within the Facebook Consumer Marketing team. Prior to that, she worked at Facebook Watch as a senior content marketer, focused on shows like “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith and “Stephen Vs. the Game” with Stephen Curry. She also led efforts to drive greater diversity and inclusion across their marketing work.

“Storytelling is the lifeblood of our society and the stories we see on the big screen shape how we see ourselves and others. Inclusive stories have the power to change our world and I am honored and humbled to partner with the amazing team at Lionsgate in the mission to get more of these stories into the world,” said Avila-Salmon.

Avila-Salmon began her career in the marketing department of RCA Records, then joined Bad Boy Records. She also worked at Universal Pictures before transitioning to the TV side with NBC Entertainment. In 2015, Avila-Salmon joined Google Play as an executive responsible for marketing campaigns promoting Google Play Music and Google Play Movies, then segued to the launch team for YouTube TV.