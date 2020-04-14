Lionsgate Renews Partnership With Grindstone Entertainment Group

Lionsgate has renewed its longstanding partnership with Grindstone Entertainment Group and entered new multiyear agreements with Grindstone President and CEO Barry Brooker and principal Stan Wertlieb.

The deal, announced Tuesday by Lionsgate Worldwide Home Entertainment President Ron Schwartz, extends a 12-year relationship between Lionsgate and Grindstone, which has been delivering feature films for the multiplatform streaming space.

The new pact encompasses a slate of upcoming releases including the action thriller “Force of Nature” starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, the Megan Fox-led thriller “Rogue,” comedy “Guest House” with Pauly Shore and Gerard Butler’s action film “Hair of the Dog.”

“This extension continues a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship for both our companies,” Schwartz said in a statement. “Barry and Stan are the best in the business and have built Grindstone into a home for great talent, exciting properties and a source of consistent profitability. We look forward to expanding our partnership with one of the most innovative and recognizable brands in the multiplatform streaming space.”

Grindstone has amassed a 500-title catalog during its 12-year partnership with the studio. Recent Grindstone releases include “Escape Plan 2: Hades” and “Escape Plan 3: The Extractors,” starring Sylvester Stallone, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Dave Bautista, and the thriller “The Poison Rose,” starring John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, Famke Janssen and Brendan Fraser.