Lionsgate’s Globalgate Consortium Adds Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures

Lionsgate’s local-language film consortium, Globalgate Entertainment, has added Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures to its consortium of production and distribution partners.

Other Globalgate partners include Televisa, TF1, Nordisk, Tobis, Rai, Kadokawa, Lotte, TME, Paris Filmes, CineColombia/Dynamo, Belga and Viva Communications.

Lionsgate launched Globalgate four years ago to produce and distribute local-language films in markets around the world to capitalize on the fact that the market share of local-language films is expanding. Globalgate is co-founded and headed by Paul Presburger, William Pfeiffer and Clifford Werber.

Founded in 2010 by H.B. Naveen, Falcon Pictures has produced the three highest grossing Indonesian films: “Warkop DKI Reborn 1,” “Dilan 1990,” and “Dilan 1991.” In recent years, Falcon has achieved a 25% share of the local box office by releasing titles including “This Earth of Mankind,” the three “Comic 8” movies and the “My Stupid Boss” films.

Globalgate noted that Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and that the 2016 lifting on restrictions on foreign investment led to the number of its cinema screens doubling to more than 2,000. Indonesia produces over 130 films per year, and its local film market share has increased to 38%.

Pfeiffer, executive chairman, said, “Indonesia has a thriving media industry with rapid growth in local film and series production, new cinemas, and local box office market share, and Falcon Pictures, with its unparalleled rate of growth, is firmly at its epicenter. We look forward to expanding Globalgate’s footprint in Southeast Asia with Falcon while continuing to work closely with our other consortium partners around the world.”

Naveen said, “Falcon shares its enthusiasm in being part of this creative network. Plugged into great minds and wonderful storytellers, Falcon hopes to expand its content output in Indonesia and spread its stories throughout the world. We all at Falcon sincerely thank William and Globalgate for this partnership.”