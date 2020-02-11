×

Lionsgate’s Globalgate Consortium Adds Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lionsgate
CREDIT: Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s local-language film consortium, Globalgate Entertainment, has added Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures to its consortium of production and distribution partners.

Other Globalgate partners include Televisa, TF1, Nordisk, Tobis, Rai, Kadokawa, Lotte, TME, Paris Filmes, CineColombia/Dynamo, Belga and Viva Communications.

Lionsgate launched Globalgate four years ago to produce and distribute local-language films in markets around the world to capitalize on the fact that the market share of local-language films is expanding. Globalgate is co-founded and headed by Paul Presburger, William Pfeiffer and Clifford Werber.

Founded in 2010 by H.B. Naveen, Falcon Pictures has produced the three highest grossing Indonesian films: “Warkop DKI Reborn 1,” “Dilan 1990,” and “Dilan 1991.” In recent years, Falcon has achieved a 25% share of the local box office by releasing titles including “This Earth of Mankind,” the three “Comic 8” movies and the “My Stupid Boss” films.

Globalgate noted that Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and that the 2016 lifting on restrictions on foreign investment led to the number of its cinema screens doubling to more than 2,000. Indonesia produces over 130 films per year, and its local film market share has increased to 38%.

Popular on Variety

Pfeiffer, executive chairman, said, “Indonesia has a thriving media industry with rapid growth in local film and series production, new cinemas, and local box office market share, and Falcon Pictures, with its unparalleled rate of growth, is firmly at its epicenter. We look forward to expanding Globalgate’s footprint in Southeast Asia with Falcon while continuing to work closely with our other consortium partners around the world.”

Naveen said, “Falcon shares its enthusiasm in being part of this creative network. Plugged into great minds and wonderful storytellers, Falcon hopes to expand its content output in Indonesia and spread its stories throughout the world. We all at Falcon sincerely thank William and Globalgate for this partnership.”

More Film

  • The Crossing

    Indie Sales Boards Animated Feature 'The Crossing' About Children Refugee (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie Sales, the Paris-based company which sold the Oscar-nominated “My Life as a Zucchini” around the world, has come on board Florence Miailhe’s “The Crossing,” a timely, hand-painted animated feature shedding light on children refugees. Written by Miailhe, along with the popular children’s book author Marie Desplechin, “The Crossing” is a contemporary tale exploring the [...]

  • Lionsgate

    Lionsgate's Globalgate Consortium Adds Indonesia's Falcon Pictures

    Lionsgate’s local-language film consortium, Globalgate Entertainment, has added Indonesia’s Falcon Pictures to its consortium of production and distribution partners. Other Globalgate partners include Televisa, TF1, Nordisk, Tobis, Rai, Kadokawa, Lotte, TME, Paris Filmes, CineColombia/Dynamo, Belga and Viva Communications. Lionsgate launched Globalgate four years ago to produce and distribute local-language films in markets around the world [...]

  • The Hunt Trailer

    Universal's 'The Hunt' Finally Gets Release Date, New Trailer

    “The Hunt,” Universal and Blumhouse’s satirical political thriller that was marred by controversy before it even saw the light of day, is finally making its way to theaters and will be released theatrically on Friday, March 13. The film, depicting a group of elites that hunt ordinary Americans for sport, was initially set to debut [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein's Defense Rests, Mogul Won't Testify in Rape Trial

    Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his rape trial in New York City, lawyers for the movie mogul said on Tuesday. The announcement comes as Weinstein’s defense team rested its case after three weeks of testimony. Weinstein is facing life in prison if convicted of five criminal charges. The charges against the movie producer are [...]

  • Rocketman Bohemian Rhapsody

    Elton John on 'Rocketman' vs. 'Bohemian Rhapsody': 'Ours Tells the Truth'

    It’s a logical comparison: “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” are both biopics about British rock stars whose careers launched in the 1970s — Elton John and late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, respectively — and both were directed by Dexter Fletcher. So we had to ask the latest Academy Award winner for his thoughts. “Ours tells the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad