Lionsgate Inks First-Look Deal With Vertigo Entertainment

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group has announced a first-look deal with Vertigo Entertainment, the production company behind the “It” franchise and “The Lego Movie.”

The wide-ranging deal covers all media other than television, including motion pictures, stage, location-based entertainment, podcasts and video games. With this new pact, Vertigo will become a prime provider to the Lionsgate’s slate, while Vertigo’s television deal remains in place with Sony Pictures Television.

Vertigo’s producer Roy Lee has previously collaborated with Lionsgate’s chairman Joe Drake and president Nathan Kahane as producers of the “The Strangers” and the “Grudge” franchise.

“I’m grateful to be reuniting with Joe and Nathan,” said Lee. “This was an exciting opportunity not just because we get to work in every aspect of entertainment, but to do it with people I’ve admired and respected my whole career. I’m a big believer in everything Joe is doing to create a new Lionsgate and it’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Vertigo and Lionsgate are also collaborating with Point Grey on “Cobweb,” a thriller starring Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman and Woody Norman, and have co-produced “The Eye,” “Abduction” and “Blair Witch,” among other pics.

“Roy was one of our first friends in this business, ever since Nathan and Roy served as assistants together over 25 years ago,” said Drake. “He’s now one of the most respected producers of big, branded IP and genre movies, bringing together filmmakers with distinct voices to the biggest titles and raising genre titles to event status. We’re thrilled to have him as a member of the extended Lionsgate team.”