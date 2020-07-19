Lindsay Lohan and ‘The Parent Trap’ Cast Will Reunite for Film’s Anniversary

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and the original cast of 1998’s “The Parent Trap” will reunite on July 20, director Nancy Meyers announced via her Instagram. The virtual reunion will be the first time the cast has gotten together since its release exactly 22 years ago.

Meyers, who directed the remake wrote, “Sorry for the mini delay but the secret’s out! @katiecouric and I got the ‘Parent Trap’ cast back together for the first time since we made our movie. We had a blast. You can see us all tomorrow July 20 at 9 AM on @katiecouric’s Instagram.”

Katie Couric, who will host the reunion on her Instagram page, wrote the same announcement, saying “Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a treat for you!”

Lohan, who played both roles of twins Annie and Hallie, appears in the teaser alongside Quaid, who played Nick Parker, Annie and Hallie’s dad. Elaine Hendrix, who was Nick’s fiance Meredith Blake, joined in the teaser and said, “There’s a whole generation who thinks Meredith is, like, hashtag goals.”

Meyers’ directorial debut was a remake of the 1961 film of the same name starring Hayley Mills. Natasha Richardson, who played Elizabeth James, tragically died in March 2009 after a skiing accident.

The film follows Annie and Hallie, twins separated at birth after their parents’ divorce. They meet coincidentally at a summer camp, discover their connection and plot to switch places with each other when they go back home.

Tune in to Couric’s Instagram to see the much-anticipated reunion.