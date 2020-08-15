Linda Manz, ‘Days of Heaven’ and ‘Out of the Blue’ Actor, Dies at 58

Linda Manz, an actor known for her roles in Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven” and Dennis Hopper’s “Out of the Blue,” died on Friday. She was 58.

Her son, Michael Guthrie, started a GoFundMe fundraiser which announced that she had died after struggling with lung cancer and pneumonia.

“Linda passed away August 14 after battling with lung cancer and pneumonia. She leaves behind a husband, two sons and three grand-children who all love and miss her tremendously. Linda was a loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma and a great friend who was loved by many,” Guthrie wrote. “Thank you and God bless. Rest in peace. We love you, Mom.”

Ken Wahl, who starred in the 1979 drama “The Wanderers,” remembered Manz, his castmate who played a character named Peewee, in a Facebook post on Friday.

“She was great to work with and I am grateful that I got to speak with her before she passed this morning. RIP Peewee,” he wrote, sharing photos from behind the scenes of the film.

Manz’s first film role was in 1978’s “Days of Heaven” when she was just 15. She played Linda, the younger sister of Richard Gere’s lead character Bill, who flees with him and his girlfriend from Chicago to Texas after Bill kills his foreman. Manz also provided narration for the film, which won the Academy Award for best cinematography and the best director award for Malick at the Cannes Film Festival.

In “Out of the Blue,” she starred as Cebe, a rebellious teen who was obsessed with punk rock music and Elvis Presley. Her most recent film credit was in 1997’s “The Game” starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn, and she appeared in the TV series “Dorothy,” “Orphan Train” and “Faerie Tale Theater.”