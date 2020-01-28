Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Adds Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford (EXCLUSIVE)

A trio of stars have been added to the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix film “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Broadway vet Joshua Henry, “The Politician” star Judith Light, and Emmy-winner Bradley Whitford are all on board for the movie musical. They join the previously-announced Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony nominee Robin de Jesus and Vanessa Hudgens.

Henry, best known for his Tony-nominated role in the 2010 musical ‘The Scottsboro Boys” and the Apple drama “See,” has booked the role of Roger. Light will play Rosa Stevens, and Whitford has landed the part of Stephen Sondheim — presumably the real-life Broadway kingpin in this tale of an aspiring theater composer.

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” is Miranda’s feature directorial debut. Steven Levenson (“Dear Evan Hansen”) is adapting the screenplay based on the original stage show from the late Jonathan Larson, creator of Rent. Miranda is also producing, along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Julie Oh of Imagine Entertainment.

Larson’s sister Julie, Levenson, and Celia Costas serve as executive producers. Ryan Heffington (Sia’s “Chandelier”) is choreographer.

Popular on Variety

Larson’s “Rent” was one of the rare musicals to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama, and enjoyed a 12-year run on Broadway. He tragically died before the night before the musical’s first performance.

Read the full synopsis for “Tick, Tick… Boom!”:

Set in 1990, tick, tick…BOOM! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing ‘Superbia’ – which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety – wondering if his dream is worth the cost.