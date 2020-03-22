×

Lin-Manuel Miranda Hints at ‘In the Heights’ Delay: ‘A Lot Remains to Be Done’

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the premiere of "Siempre, Luis" at the Temple Theatre during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Siempre, Luis" Premiere, Park City, USA - 25 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical adaptation of “In the Heights” could struggle to be ready in time for its big-screen debut, currently set for June 26, if coronavirus concerns delay post-production, the Tony winner suggested Sunday night.

Miranda — in a livestream interview with Rosie O’Donnell that was billed as a remounting of her successful daytime talk show — said there was “a lot that remains to be done” on the film, directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

“We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening,” Miranda told O’Donnell, referencing the spread of COVID-19 and its paralysis on film and television production. “There’s a lot that remains to be done on that movie. We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right.”

Miranda made it clear that his heart is set on a splashy theatrical release for the Warner Bros. film.

“I’m really hopeful that that’s something we all get to watch in the theaters together — when it’s time, and no sooner, to go out,” Miranda said.

The project has been in the early awards conversation, and three months would be a decent amount of time to complete post-production if coronavirus had not resulted in a statewide shelter-in-place order in California.

Warner Bros. had no immediate comment on Miranda’s remarks.

Warner Bros. is one of numerous studios in the past week to make a major shift in how and when films are viewed — by dramatically pulling up the home entertainment and streaming video releases of big films. Margot Robbie’s “Birds of Prey” and Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back” were made available for purchase at home months earlier than expected. Disney pushed out Pixar’s “Onward” just two weeks after it premiered in theaters.

Universal lead the pack, unleashing “The Hunt,” “Emma,” and “The Invisible Man” to digital platforms early. Movie theater owners in America traditionally expect 90 days of exclusivity with new films before they move to different market windows, like video-on-demand and streaming runs on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.

More Music

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the premiere of

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Hints at 'In the Heights' Delay: 'A Lot Remains to Be Done'

    Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical adaptation of “In the Heights” could struggle to be ready in time for its big-screen debut, currently set for June 26, if coronavirus concerns delay post-production, the Tony winner suggested Sunday night. Miranda — in a livestream interview with Rosie O’Donnell that was billed as a remounting of her successful daytime talk [...]

  • Placido Domingo

    Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo is the latest celebrity to reveal that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he and his family are in self-isolation. Domingo announced the diagnosis in a Facebook post on Sunday morning, saying it was his “moral duty” to tell people. He said that his symptoms included a fever [...]

  • Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity

    Sunday's Music Live-Streams: Katie Couric (!), Evanescence, Miguel, Bastillo, Alex Aiono

    Newly announced music performance live-streams added for Sunday include Evanescence, Miguel, Bastille, Alex Aiono … and, believe it or not, a piano performance by news anchor Katie Couric. Those five web mini-concerts are all late additions to the Sunday schedule sponsored by Global Citizen as part of the “Together at Home” series. All will take [...]

  • Donald Glover

    Donald Glover Officially Releases New Childish Gambino Album, ‘3.15.20’ (Listen)

    Last week, Donald Glover provided fans with a distraction from coronavirus quarantine by surprise-dropping a 12-song new album in the wee hours of the morning, which was available to stream on a dedicated website before being removed approximately 12 hours later. At 3 a.m. ET Sunday, he officially released the album onto streaming services, with a [...]

  • Kenny Rogers Back Stage

    Kenny Rogers Remembered by His Publicist of 15 Years (Guest Column)

    Keith Hagan of SKH Music is a veteran music publicist who worked with Kenny Rogers for 15 years (the two are pictured above). Below, Hagan shares some memories of Rogers, who passed away Friday at the age of 81. They say you should never meet your heroes, but apparently “they” never met Kenny Rogers. I [...]

  • Brad Paisley, left, presents Vince Gill

    This Weekend's Music Live-Streams: Brad Paisley & Vince Gill, Jewel, Diplo, Lucius, More

    UPDATE: For updated Sunday live-stream listings, click here. The live-stream concert phenom continues in earnest this weekend with a couple of powerful multi-artist bills, starting with Sunday’s stripped-down, all-star version of the Grand Ole Opry with acoustic performances by Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart, stepping into the Ryman without a live audience or [...]

  • Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parto

    Dolly Parton's Heartbreaking Tribute to Kenny Rogers Joins Condolences From Country Stars

    Many country artists, including Dolly Parton, shared emotional tributes to Kenny Rogers following the news of the country music legend’s death late Friday night. Parton said she was expecting to wake up and see updates about coronavirus, but couldn’t believe it when she learned about Rogers’ death. His “Islands in the Stream” duet partner posted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad