Lili Hinstin Steps Down as Locarno Film Festival Artistic Director

Lili Hinstin has stepped down as artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival.

The Paris-based Hinstin had been appointed in August 2018 becoming the prominent Swiss event’s second female chief since its founding in 1946 and one of the few women to head an A-list fest around the world.

“Having acknowledged their diverging strategic views, the Locarno Film Festival and Lili Hinstin have decided by mutual consent to follow separate ways,” the festival said in a statement.

The Locarno statement added that the fest expressed “its gratitude” to Hinstin “for her intense work in the artistic field over the past two years and wishes her all the best for the future.”

Locarno’s board will soon meet to “discuss succession related matters.”

Hinstin had joined Locarno in 2018, taking the reins from Italy’s Carlo Chatrian, who went on to become Berlinale co-director.

She previously headed the Entrevues Belfort Intl. Film Festival in France, where she had been artistic director since 2013. Prior to joining Entrevues Belfort Hinstin had served as deputy artistic director of the Paris-based international Film Festival Cinema du Reel from 2011 to 2013. In 2001, she set up her own production company, Les Films du Daut Tigre, and was later responsible for the film-related activities of the Academy of France in Rome from 2005 to 2009.

More to follow