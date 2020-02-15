×

Lewis Rothenberg Resigns as President of Cinematographers Guild

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
International Cinematographers Guild
CREDIT: Courtesy of the International Cinematographers Guild

Lewis Rothenberg has resigned as president of the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, citing differences with the union’s senior staff and national officers.

Rothenberg’s departure, announced Friday, stemmed partly from his refusal to change his legal residence from New Jersey to Los Angeles, as required by the local rules.

He defeated incumbent Steven Poster last May for a three-year term. Poster had been the elected head of the ICG since 2006, but Rothenberg won the position through a campaign that promised more organizing and better communication with the membership, which numbers more than 8,700 and is the largest IATSE local in Hollywood, repping camera crews and publicists.

“My vision for this union, as to who runs it and how it should be run, is not fully aligned with some of our senior staff and national officers,” Rothenberg said in a message to members Friday. “While I truly believe everyone in the leadership of this local has the members in mind, there are major ideological differences between some of us. I ran for this office to bring change, unite us and increase activism. Regretfully, I do not feel that I will be able to accomplish this with the vast differences of philosophy of the leadership team.”

Rothenberg said he also clashed the other Local 600 leaders over the union’s requirement that the president have his or her principal residency in Los Angeles. He explained that he had sublet an apartment in Sherman Oaks last year, but could not change his legal residence from New Jersey.

“I would not be able to file a California, non-resident tax return, putting at a minimum an additional $8,000 per year tax burden on me and my family. On top of all the other financial and personal sacrifices I was willingly, and by my own choice, making, this I could not do,” he explained.

He said no one at Local 600 disputed his plans, but that had changed since he was elected.

The Local 600 said that Rothenberg will step down Friday. Dejan Georgevich, who currently serves as the local vice president, will assume the role of interim national president until the group’s national executive board convenes to elect a successor. The election must take place within 30 days, as dictated by the guild’s constitution and bylaws.

“Local 600 national executive officers regret the resignation of president Lewis Rothenberg, and we would like to express our appreciation for his leadership and service,” the group said in a statement. “We wish the best for him and his family. The executive leadership team reaffirms our commitment to working together in the best interests of our membership as we go through this transition of leadership.”

National executive director Rebecca Rhine stated, “I want to assure our members that all systems are in place to ensure a smooth transition. On behalf of myself and our staff, we thank president Rothenberg for his strong support of our work during his tenure. His commitment to members and the Local was long-standing and unwavering.”

More Film

  • International Cinematographers Guild

    Lewis Rothenberg Resigns as President of Cinematographers Guild

    Lewis Rothenberg has resigned as president of the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, citing differences with the union’s senior staff and national officers. Rothenberg’s departure, announced Friday, stemmed partly from his refusal to change his legal residence from New Jersey to Los Angeles, as required by the local rules. He defeated incumbent Steven Poster last [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Writers Guild President Accuses Talent Agencies of Misconduct, Harassment

    In a blistering message, the president of the Writers Guild of America West has accused Hollywood talent agencies of engaging in misconduct by harassing guild members. David Goodman issued the accusation Friday in a message to members that comes during the 10th month of the standoff against agencies over WGA rules allowing them to represent [...]

  • sonichedgehogmovie

    Box Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Racing to $55 Million Debut

    “Sonic the Hedgehog” is racing to a dominant $55 million opening at 3,150 North American locations during the four-day President’s Day weekend in a launch that’s above forecasts, early estimates showed Friday. Universal’s romantic drama “The Photograph” and Sony-Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island” are both performing in line with forecasts in the $12 million to $14 million [...]

  • Roxanne

    'Roxanne' Video Is Arizona Zervas' Homage to '90s Movies 'Pulp Fiction,' 'Trainspotting'

    The video for Arizona Zervas’ viral hit-turned-legit smash “Roxanne” is, in its own way, a trip through ’90s movie history. The clip directed by Nick Jardona and released earlier this week references such classics as 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” 1994’s “Pulp Fiction” and 1996’s “Trainspotting” — in addition to 2003’s “Kill Bill” and 2004’s “50 First [...]

  • Cate BlanchettFX Networks TCA Winter Press

    Cate Blanchett, Elise McCredie, Jeffrey Hirsch to Speak at Variety and European Film Market’s Berlinale TV Summit

    Variety and the European Film Market are teaming up to host a half-day TV summit as part of this year’s Berlinale Series Market & Conference. Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett will participate in a panel with “Stateless” co-creators Elise McCredie and Tony Ares. Startz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch will participate in a keynote conversation at the summit as well. [...]

  • Taylor Russell

    'Waves' Star Taylor Russell to Make Directorial Debut With Documentary Short

    Taylor Russell is going behind the camera. The star of “Waves” and Netflix’s “Lost in Space” is making her directing debut with “The Heart Still Hums,” a documentary short that she co-directed with her best friend, Savanah Leaf. “It’s about women in Sacramento who are pregnant or young mothers who don’t have a lot of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad